Memphis men’s basketball wins home opener over VCU 62-47

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In their first home game of the 2022-23 regular season, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team defeated VCU comfortably 62-47 behind 26 points and 7 assists from defending AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis. The Tigers improve to 2-1 on the season.

Davis, who scored 16 and 18 points in his first two games as a Tiger, dropped 17 in the first half alone on Sunday, outscoring the Rams (16 points) by himself at the half. He was the only Memphis player to score in double figures.

The Tigers defense kept VCU in check as well, holding them to just 29% shooting from the field and 25% from the three-point line.

Memphis now hits the road to Orlando to play in the ESPN Events Invitational, where they’ll play Seton Hall on Thursday at 6:30 Central time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.