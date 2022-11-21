Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis men’s basketball wins home opener over VCU 62-47

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In their first home game of the 2022-23 regular season, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team defeated VCU comfortably 62-47 behind 26 points and 7 assists from defending AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis. The Tigers improve to 2-1 on the season.

Davis, who scored 16 and 18 points in his first two games as a Tiger, dropped 17 in the first half alone on Sunday, outscoring the Rams (16 points) by himself at the half. He was the only Memphis player to score in double figures.

The Tigers defense kept VCU in check as well, holding them to just 29% shooting from the field and 25% from the three-point line.

Memphis now hits the road to Orlando to play in the ESPN Events Invitational, where they’ll play Seton Hall on Thursday at 6:30 Central time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden (5) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Christian Brothers alum scores 3 touchdowns in Ohio State vs. Maryland game
Memphis Tigers linebacker Tyler Murray (5) runs during an NCAA football game against the Navy...
Memphis football throttles North Alabama 59-0, clinches bowl berth for 9th consecutive season
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7
The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team made program history on Friday night, defeating No....
Tigers women’s soccer team advances to third round of NCAA Tournament