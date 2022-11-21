Memphis man captured after 55-year-old woman killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested by the West Memphis Police Department after a woman was shot and killed outside a home earlier this month.

Detectives identified 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Memphis as the suspect responsible for the shooting death of 55-year-old Donna Christley of West Memphis.

Police say that at 10:54 p.m. on October 29, officers responded to a shooting on Wilson Road, where Christley was found shot under a home’s carport. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Allen was wanted by West Memphis police for capital murder, terroristic act, and five counts of aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.