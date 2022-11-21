Holiday Food Drive
Memphis man captured after 55-year-old woman killed in West Memphis

Lorenzo Allen, 25.
Lorenzo Allen, 25.(West Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested by the West Memphis Police Department after a woman was shot and killed outside a home earlier this month.

Detectives identified 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Memphis as the suspect responsible for the shooting death of 55-year-old Donna Christley of West Memphis.

Police say that at 10:54 p.m. on October 29, officers responded to a shooting on Wilson Road, where Christley was found shot under a home’s carport. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Allen was wanted by West Memphis police for capital murder, terroristic act, and five counts of aggravated assault.

