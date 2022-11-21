Holiday Food Drive
Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events

Downtown Memphis Christmas Tree Lighting
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is decking the halls with Christmas tree lights around the city.

Soulsville came out to put a little soul into holiday celebrations this year.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined community members and many others in hosting the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday night.

This annual event has become a neighborhood favorite and each year the event has grown even bigger.

The grand finale of the event was the lighting of a nearly 30-foot Christmas tree at the corner of Bellevue Boulevard and Beechwood Avenue which will remain illuminated for the community throughout the holiday season.

Many community members also came out to admire the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting event that was set up Saturday night for the public to enjoy the lights and share the holiday spirit.

