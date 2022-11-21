Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man wanted for assault after police officer hit by car

Darious Turner
Darious Turner(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant was issued for a man accused of hitting a Memphis police officer with his vehicle.

The incident happened near 8 p.m. Saturday on I-40 near Whitten Road while the officer was on duty.

The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and later released from the hospital.

Police say the driver and passenger left the scene on foot after the vehicle hit the officer.

The passenger was detained and later released from custody.

The driver was not located, and now has a warrant for his arrest.

Darious Turner, 44, is wanted for aggravated assault on a first responder, evading arrest on foot, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended/canceled/revoked, financial responsibility law and violation of vehicle registration.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Lorenzo Allen, 25.
Memphis man captured after 55-year-old woman killed in West Memphis
Harlem Globetrotters
Harlem Globetrotters will bring their skills to FedExForum
MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
MPD investigates mass shoplifting incident at store in Whitehaven
Aurora Meyer, age 2.
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe, grandmother in custody