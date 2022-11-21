Man wanted for assault after police officer hit by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant was issued for a man accused of hitting a Memphis police officer with his vehicle.

The incident happened near 8 p.m. Saturday on I-40 near Whitten Road while the officer was on duty.

The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and later released from the hospital.

Police say the driver and passenger left the scene on foot after the vehicle hit the officer.

The passenger was detained and later released from custody.

The driver was not located, and now has a warrant for his arrest.

Darious Turner, 44, is wanted for aggravated assault on a first responder, evading arrest on foot, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended/canceled/revoked, financial responsibility law and violation of vehicle registration.

