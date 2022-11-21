Local reactions to LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting in Colorado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beth Shalom Synagogue held a ceremony Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance, the day after a deadly shooting at LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Ariel Figueroa and Nathan Light told Action News 5 the service has been planned for months but that it’s become even more poignant after the mass shooting over the weekend.

The service isn’t the only work the two have been busy with to change the relationship between the conservative synagogue and members of the LGBT+ community either. They have encouraged many changes, such as adding all-gender restrooms and LGBT-safe spaces throughout the congregation. These types of safe spaces, they said, are something Club Q represented for so many.

“I hope that can still be a safe space,” Figueroa said. “It can change them but we can still know and show we need these spaces more than ever.”

Executive Director at Beth Shalon Geo Poor said protecting life is a core tenant of Judaism, and he’s happy they could show this in the face of such a hateful act towards a minority group.

“Many people are familiar with the saying, ‘one who saves a life is as if they’ve saved the entire world,’” Poor told Action News 5. “Keeping people alive is the most important thing in Judaism,” he added.

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 pm at the OutMemphis Community Center located at 892 S. Cooper Street.

