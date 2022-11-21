Inflation impacts nonprofits as need grows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Giving Tuesday is November 29.

With inflation weighing people’s bank balances, more donations are needed to meet a spike in demand for nonprofit services.

Direct Relief President & CEO Thomas Tighe joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips for donors looking to maximize the impact of their end-of-year giving.

He not only talked about how to choose a charity to support, but also ways to minimize transaction fees when donating online and how to access donation matching programs available through some employers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

