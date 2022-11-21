Holiday Food Drive
Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84

Louise Patterson
Louise Patterson(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died Sunday at the age of 84.

She was the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson who died in 2007.

Greater Imani Church Pastor tweeted about the passing of Patterson. “A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson.”

NAACP
NAACP fights back against infant mortality
More than 1,500 MSCS students experiencing homelessness this school quarter
