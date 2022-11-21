Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died Sunday at the age of 84.

She was the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson who died in 2007.

Greater Imani Church Pastor tweeted about the passing of Patterson. “A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson.”

A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson. pic.twitter.com/AewmuuEyJO — Greater Imani/Bill Adkins (@Badkins892) November 21, 2022

