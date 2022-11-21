Holiday Food Drive
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about his experience riding the bus with 9 members of the Memphis City Council as they were on their way to hear the announcement about the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League coming to town.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Max Carroll
Briarcrest Christian School student to play in Under Armour Next All-America Game
