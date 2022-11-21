Briarcrest Christian School student to play in Under Armour Next All-America Game
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Briarcrest Christian School football student was selected to play in 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game.
There will be an event on Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m. recognizing Max Carroll’s selection to the high school football’s premier all-star showcase event.
The presentation will be at Briarcrest Christian School in the Sparks Champel located at 76 South Houston Levee Road.
The 15th Under Armour Next All-America Game is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
For more information about the Under Armour Next All-America Game, click here.
