Briarcrest Christian School student to play in Under Armour Next All-America Game

Max Carroll
Max Carroll
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Briarcrest Christian School football student was selected to play in 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game.

There will be an event on Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m. recognizing Max Carroll’s selection to the high school football’s premier all-star showcase event.

The presentation will be at Briarcrest Christian School in the Sparks Champel located at 76 South Houston Levee Road.

The 15th Under Armour Next All-America Game is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

For more information about the Under Armour Next All-America Game, click here.

