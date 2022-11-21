Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bond set for fourth suspect in Young Dolph’s murder

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re learning more information about the fourth man charged in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Twenty-five-year-old Jermarcus Johnson remains in Shelby County jail charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Johnson is the only person in the case to have a bond, which is $300,000.

He turned himself in to the police Friday

Shelby County prosecutors say they believe Jermarcus Johnson assisted in this murder scheme after Young Dolph was shot and killed.

They say Johnson helped one of the suspects escape while he helped the other receive money for allegedly killing Dolph.

Johnson is the fourth person to be charged in this case overall and the second to be charged with conspiracy.

The other person charged with conspiracy is 43-year-old Hernandez Govan.

Prosecutors say they believe Govan came up with the plot to murder Young Dolph and hired 24-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill him.

All 4 men remain in Shelby County jail this morning.

Information about his first hearing has not been provided at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning weather 11/21
Local reactions to Colorado shooting
Local reactions to LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting in Colorado
Local reactions to LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting in Colorado
Local reactions to LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting in Colorado
Downtown Memphis Christmas Tree Lighting
Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events