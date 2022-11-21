Bond set for fourth suspect in Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re learning more information about the fourth man charged in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Twenty-five-year-old Jermarcus Johnson remains in Shelby County jail charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Johnson is the only person in the case to have a bond, which is $300,000.

He turned himself in to the police Friday

Shelby County prosecutors say they believe Jermarcus Johnson assisted in this murder scheme after Young Dolph was shot and killed.

They say Johnson helped one of the suspects escape while he helped the other receive money for allegedly killing Dolph.

Johnson is the fourth person to be charged in this case overall and the second to be charged with conspiracy.

The other person charged with conspiracy is 43-year-old Hernandez Govan.

Prosecutors say they believe Govan came up with the plot to murder Young Dolph and hired 24-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill him.

All 4 men remain in Shelby County jail this morning.

Information about his first hearing has not been provided at this time.

