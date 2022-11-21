Holiday Food Drive
Best Life: Black Friday shopping tips

By Ivanhoe Newswir
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - November 25 is Black Friday. It is by far the biggest day for shopping in stores all year long.

However, with inflation continuing to affect food, gas, and housing, many may wonder what’s the best way to take advantage of Black Friday bargains.

It’s the time of year to shop till you drop. How can you get the most bang for your buck? Consumer experts say to start shopping early. Some businesses start their Black Friday deals at the beginning of November.

If you find the item you purchased cheaper someplace else, stores like target will pay you the difference, even before Black Friday begins.

Also, be sure to sign up for the Target RedCard before you head to the store. You’ll save five percent on every purchase and get free shipping. It connects to your checking account so it’s not a credit card.

If you shop at Kohl’s or Walmart, be sure to snag your discounted gift cards before the big day. You can get them at Raise, Gift Card Granny, or Card Bear – these websites sell gift cards for less than their face value. For example, you may pay $23 for a $25 gift card.

Almost importantly, use price comparison apps like RedLaser and ShopSavvy both pull price information from multiple retailers to help you find the lowest price. Helping you shop like a pro and save this season.

On the big day, don’t forget about parking. With people out en masse, it might be a good idea to use a parking app to locate and pay for parking in advance. If you want to avoid the Black Friday crowds, a lot of retailers offer curbside pickup or even same-day delivery.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis and Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

