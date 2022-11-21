Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

15-year-old shot by MPD faces attempted murder charge, says TBI

The scene at Chelsea and Boxwood
The scene at Chelsea and Boxwood(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen.

TBI stated, in consultation with District Attorney General Mulroy, the 15-year-old juvenile, is charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, aggravated assault against a first responder, and felony evading arrest. He remains hospitalized.

TBI says the incident began when a civilian called 911 at around 10:40 a.m. to report that four armed individuals were seen getting out of a gray Dodge Challenger at an apartment complex on Peres Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the car unoccupied.

TBI says a responding officer confronted one of the individuals, a juvenile, who then got into the driver’s seat and took off in the Challenger.

According to TBI, the car was reported stolen the night before.

Memphis police cannot say what transpired in the following moments but say the officer fired shots at the driver as he attempted to drive away.

The crashed vehicle at the scene.
The crashed vehicle at the scene.(Action News 5)

The driver continued down Peres and then crashed in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Boxwood Street. TBI confirmed the driver was suffering from gunshot wounds.

That driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was also injured and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition; it’s unclear what caused the officer’s injuries.

No one involved in the incident has been identified.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates mass shoplifiting incident at Walmart in Whitehaven
Memphis Walmart shoplifted by over 20 armed suspects in 13 minutes
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
4 lanes of interstate traffic comes to a complete stop in Memphis when reckless drivers block...
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning

Latest News

Fire on Decatur
MFD investigates deadly house fire in New Chicago
MemFEAST on Thanksgiving Day
Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving
Feed the Needy volunteers
MSCS partners with Feed The Needy to distribute 242k lbs of food for Thanksgiving
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 11/22
Feed The Needy
MSCS partners with Feed The Needy to distribute 242k lbs of food for Thanksgiving