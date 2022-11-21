15-year-old shot by MPD faces attempted murder charge, says TBI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen.

TBI stated, in consultation with District Attorney General Mulroy, the 15-year-old juvenile, is charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, aggravated assault against a first responder, and felony evading arrest. He remains hospitalized.

TBI says the incident began when a civilian called 911 at around 10:40 a.m. to report that four armed individuals were seen getting out of a gray Dodge Challenger at an apartment complex on Peres Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the car unoccupied.

TBI says a responding officer confronted one of the individuals, a juvenile, who then got into the driver’s seat and took off in the Challenger.

According to TBI, the car was reported stolen the night before.

Memphis police cannot say what transpired in the following moments but say the officer fired shots at the driver as he attempted to drive away.

The crashed vehicle at the scene. (Action News 5)

The driver continued down Peres and then crashed in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Boxwood Street. TBI confirmed the driver was suffering from gunshot wounds.

That driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was also injured and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition; it’s unclear what caused the officer’s injuries.

No one involved in the incident has been identified.

