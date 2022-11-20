Police: Man in custody after shooting at 9 months pregnant girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after he shot at his nine months pregnant girlfriend over an altercation.

The shooting took place on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m on the corner of Mendenhall Road, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Alvin Butler.

According to the affidavit, Butler and his girlfriend, the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical in their vehicle. He told the victim that he did not want to be with her anymore.

She told Butler he does this every time because he is upset about not having a job and the victim told him fine.

After, Butler became furious and pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her. He then fired a shot toward the victim’s stomach and missed by a few inches.

The victim feared for her life, according to police. After the couple made it to where they were going, she exited the vehicle, went to a gas station and called the police.

Police arrived on the scene and took Butler into custody.

Butler faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit felony.

His bond is set at $500,000 and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

