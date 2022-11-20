One more chilly day ahead of a warming trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another dry and chilly day in store for the Mid-South. Fortunatley, cold temperatures will finally be on a warming trend beginning Monday and will continue to warm throughout the week reaching 60 by mid-week. By Thanksgiving Day, a cold front will move over the region, increasing rain chances for the end of the week.

AVERAGE HIGH: 61

AVERAGE LOW: 41

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: It will become part cloudy Monday and partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s to near 60 by Wednesday. A stray shower is possible Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will reach the 50s to near 60. Showers could continue into Thanksgiving night.

BLACK FRIDAY: Cloudy and colder with highs in the 40s and 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

