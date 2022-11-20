Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night.
The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m.
The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional suspects, according to police.
