Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night.

The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m.

The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional suspects, according to police.

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Man barricades himself inside home after shooting father.
