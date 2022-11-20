Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night.

The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m.

The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional suspects, according to police.

