MPD searching for suspect after shooting leaves 1 critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that has left a victim in critical condition.

The shooting took place on the corner of South Main Street on Saturday night.

One male victim was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect responsible for the shooting is known to the victim and escaped in a small black sedan.

This investigation is still ongoing.

