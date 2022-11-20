MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead.

The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police.

Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

