Memphis Tigers reveals new court deisgn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers took to Twitter Saturday night to show off a photo and video of their new basketball court.

The newly designed court is freshly painted Tiger blue on each side and in the middle of the court.

The home team’s fearsome tiger scratches are visible below the Tiger logo in the center of the basketball court.

Fresh paint in the Forum Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/fXP7fD8PCp — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) November 20, 2022

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.