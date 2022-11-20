Holiday Food Drive
Memphis Tigers reveals new court deisgn

Memphis Tigers newly designed basketball court
Memphis Tigers newly designed basketball court(Memphis Grizzlies)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers took to Twitter Saturday night to show off a photo and video of their new basketball court.

The newly designed court is freshly painted Tiger blue on each side and in the middle of the court.

The home team’s fearsome tiger scratches are visible below the Tiger logo in the center of the basketball court.

