Man barricades himself in home after shooting father

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MPD responded to a shooting where a man shot his father on Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside the home with the victim and a 4-year-old girl.

The incident took place around 3 p.m.―Investigators were able to talk the suspect into letting the child out but after a standoff that lasted well into the night, officers breached the home and found the two men shot and unresponsive.

“He was a great man. He’s going to be greatly missed. He was a good neighbor and he did a lot of things for his community. I don’t know exactly what’s going on over there but mental health is an issue that’s going on and we have to attack it and we have to attack it first chance we get,” said the victim’s neighbor.

The neighbor of the victim said he’d known the family for over 12 years. He says he didn’t know his neighbor’s son was struggling with mental health issues specifically, but this is a wake-up call for him and should be for everyone.

“If you know that you see somebody you care about suffering, do the right thing. Encourage them to seek help. There’s nothing wrong with seeking help.” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee, Memphis Police Department.

