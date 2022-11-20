Holiday Food Drive
Former Christian Brothers alum scores 3 touchdowns in Ohio State vs. Maryland game

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden (5) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden (5) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 43-30. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Christian Brothers High School alum scored not one, not two but three touchdowns for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes running back, Treyveon Henderson left with an injury and the true freshman from Memphis, Dallan Hayden answered the call in a big-time way.

The college football star scored three touchdowns in the second half, ran for 146 yards and played an enormous role in the Buckeyes holding off upset attempts from the Terps in the Ohio State vs. Maryland game.

The Buckeyes win 43-30 and should maintain a spot in the top 4 of the college football playoff rankings.

