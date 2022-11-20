Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one...
3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home
Yolanda Martin (L) and John Barker (R)
MSCS Deputy Superintendent, HR chief leave district after investigations
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Matt Schermerhorn talks about donating blood at the Impact Life blood center, Friday, Nov. 11,...
No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 20, 2022
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy