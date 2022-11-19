Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold arctic air continues to stream into the Mid-South making for a cold weekend and some even colder weekend nights. Fortunately, a southerly flow returns next week making for a much warmer pattern, but also bringing in a chance of rain for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AVERAGE HIGH: 62

AVERAGE LOW: 42

TODAY: Gradually Clearing with a breezy Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 60, and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late day and evening along with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures only in the mid 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

