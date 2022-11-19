Holiday Food Drive
Tigers women’s soccer team advances to third round of NCAA Tournament

The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team made program history on Friday night, defeating No. 7-seeded Mississippi State, 4-0, to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in the program’s history.(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team hit the touchlines against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are fresh off their first NCAA tourney win in program history.

The Bullies get the 7th seed, but Memphis is in its 5th straight big dance, and 10th overall.

The Tigers were on the attack for most of the first half, earning a free kick outside the box in the 24th minute.

Saorla Miller put the Tigers on the board after she netted her seventh goal of the season off a free kick from the near side.

Memphis’ Claire Wyville would make two saves before the end of the half to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Mya Jones sent a rocket towards the Mississippi State goal that went over the hands of Bulldog goalkeeper Maddy Anderson to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Just seven minutes later, Grace Stordy and Saorla Miller set up a give-and-go option at the top of the box that resulted in Stordy poking one in the net for Memphis’ third goal.

Anne-Valerie Seto would get another insurance goal for the Tigers in the 83′ after she sent a ball toward the net that hit off the post and bounced over the goal line.

Final score: 4-0.

Tigers improve to 11-5-5 and advance to the NCAA third round.

The Tigers will play again on Sunday, Nov. 20 against the winner of No. 9 Arkansas/No. RV Ohio State.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

