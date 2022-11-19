Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”

The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and more to have a Thanksgiving dinner.

Officials say the baskets were made for families who need some extra help with the holiday season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.