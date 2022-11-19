Morant has sprained ankle, will miss time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a sprained ankle.

The team announced he suffered a grade 1 ankle sprain during Friday’s game against Oklahoma City.

There is no timeline listed for Morant’s absence, but typical recovery time is 1-3 weeks for a grade 1 ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies list his status as week-to-week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.