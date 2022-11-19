Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Morant has sprained ankle, will miss time

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a sprained ankle.

The team announced he suffered a grade 1 ankle sprain during Friday’s game against Oklahoma City.

There is no timeline listed for Morant’s absence, but typical recovery time is 1-3 weeks for a grade 1 ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies list his status as week-to-week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team
Jermarcus Johnson
Fourth suspect in custody in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
(Left to right) Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn.
Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old, 4-year-old
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years

Latest News

Memphis Tigers linebacker Tyler Murray (5) runs during an NCAA football game against the Navy...
Memphis football throttles North Alabama 59-0, clinches bowl berth for 9th consecutive season
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7
Bartlett, MASE advance to state semifinal games
The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team made program history on Friday night, defeating No....
Tigers women’s soccer team advances to third round of NCAA Tournament