Memphis football throttles North Alabama 59-0, clinches bowl berth for 9th consecutive season

Memphis Tigers linebacker Tyler Murray (5) runs during an NCAA football game against the Navy...
Memphis Tigers linebacker Tyler Murray (5) runs during an NCAA football game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis football team wasted little time dispatching North Alabama on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Lions 59-0. The win clinches a bowl berth for the Tigers for the 9th straight year, the longest active streak for a non-Power 5 conference school in the country.

The shutout is also the first for the Tigers since 2015.

The game was never in doubt, as Memphis led 38-0 at halftime and were able to pull many of their starters for the second half.

Seth Henigan went 14/24 for 218 yards and a passing touchdown. The Tigers ran for 5 TDs in the game, 2 each from Jey Ducker and Asa Martin, while true freshman Sutton Smith found the end zone for the first time in his career.

Memphis will finish the regular season at SMU next Saturday.

