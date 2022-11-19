Man in critical condition after fight in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assault on a detainee during an altercation.

The incident happened shortly after midnight―Staff performed life-saving procedures until the Memphis Fire Department arrived and transported him in critical condition to the hospital.

The other cellmate was relocated to administrative segregation while the criminal investigation continues.

Neither person involved has been identified.

