Man in critical condition after fight in jail

201 Poplar
201 Poplar(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assault on a detainee during an altercation.

The incident happened shortly after midnight―Staff performed life-saving procedures until the Memphis Fire Department arrived and transported him in critical condition to the hospital.

The other cellmate was relocated to administrative segregation while the criminal investigation continues.

Neither person involved has been identified.

