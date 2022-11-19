Holiday Food Drive
A frigid end to the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly clear tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be north at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Full sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: It will become part cloudy Monday and mostly cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s to near 60 by Wednesday. A stray shower is possible Tuesday, mainly in north MS. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will reach the 50s to near 60. Showers could continue into Thanksgiving night.

BLACK FRIDAY: Cloudy and colder with highs in the 40s and 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

