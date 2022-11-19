Holiday Food Drive
Bartlett, MASE advance to state semifinal games

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Panthers and MASE Phoenix are state semifinal game-bound after each pulled off wins on Friday night.

The Panthers defeated Germantown 16-14, while the Phoenix kept their perfect season going with a 26-24 victory over Peabody.

Barlett scored all of their points in the first half on their way to a second state semifinal appearance in the last three years. The Panthers get revenge on the Red Devils after losing to them 17-16 in September.

“Man I don’t know, I’m going to celebrate for a while,” said Bartlett head coach Lance Tucker. “That 24 hour rule is out the window. Celebrate man, these things are hard to come by. You know and I want the kids to have fun celebrating, and we’ll move on to the next one some time next week.”

“Yeah it’s all apart of the story you know throughout these whole playoffs,” said Panthers’ quarterback Braylen Ragland. “We were hoping they’d win so we’d get our rematch. So this one’s super sweet. That was the only team that we lost to in the city so we wanted to get that one done and we did.”

The Panthers will host Beech in the state semifinal game in 6A next Friday.

The Phoenix will take on McKenzie.

