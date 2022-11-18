Your First Alert to a cold weekend followed by a warmer pattern next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South early Friday morning bringing clouds, a brief gust of wind, and reinforcing the cold air that is already in place and keeping it here through the weekend. Fortunately, a southerly flow will return for the beginning of next week ushering in a warming trend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Cloudy with a Northwest wind and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy a light Northwest wind and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.