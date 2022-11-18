Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a cold weekend followed by a warmer pattern next week

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South early Friday morning bringing clouds, a brief gust of wind, and reinforcing the cold air that is already in place and keeping it here through the weekend. Fortunately, a southerly flow will return for the beginning of next week ushering in a warming trend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Cloudy with a Northwest wind and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy a light Northwest wind and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed...
2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 17, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
More unseasonably cold weather through the weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday morning weather 11/17
WMC First Alert Weather
Below average temperatures continue through the weekend