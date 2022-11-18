Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop.

There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures.

‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First United Methodist Church opens its doors to people throughout this time.

Registration for the shelter starts at 4 p.m for emergency shelter amid temperatures.

There’s also a Hospitality Hub on Washington Ave.

That organization is open to people for emergency shelter from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m.

If you need a ride to get to the hospitality hub, you can call 901-297-1680.

Also, throughout this month, MLGW is giving away free heaters and blankets to seniors or disabled Memphians.

