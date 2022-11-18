Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop.

There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures.

‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First United Methodist Church opens its doors to people throughout this time.

Registration for the shelter starts at 4 p.m for emergency shelter amid temperatures.

There’s also a Hospitality Hub on Washington Ave.

That organization is open to people for emergency shelter from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m.

If you need a ride to get to the hospitality hub, you can call 901-297-1680.

Also, throughout this month, MLGW is giving away free heaters and blankets to seniors or disabled Memphians.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV

Latest News

Memphis Intl. Airport Lobby
Memphis International Airport gears up for busy travel season
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 11/18
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
Tenn. attorneys general join 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for...
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers