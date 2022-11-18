Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning

Todd Downing mugshot
Todd Downing mugshot(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of a big primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was pulled over Friday morning and arrested for driving under the influence.

Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper around 2:30 a.m. on Friday for speeding. The trooper reported Downing showed ‘signs of impairment’ and placed him under arrest. He was booked into Williamson County Jail just after 4:30 a.m. and released a few hours later.

Downing was charged with speeding and driving under the influence.

The Titans just logged a big win on Thursday night in Green Bay over the Packers that saw Ryan Tannehill throw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. RB Derrick Henry was limited to just 87 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, a good night for normal running backs. Henry also added a 3-yard jump pass to Austin Hooper for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter.

The Titans released a statement regarding Downing’s arrest:

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Mave
Pet of the Week: Mave
Binghampton shooting
MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton
Memphis Intl. Airport Lobby
Memphis International Airport gears up for busy travel season
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 11/18