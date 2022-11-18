Police activity blocking traffic to Whitehaven neighborhood
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating in a Whitehaven neighborhood.
A crime scene has been set up on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene.
Police have blocked off a large portion of the road, not far from Horn Lake Road.
There’s no word on what sparked the investigation at this time. Action News 5 crews are at the scene working to learn more.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.