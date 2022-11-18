Holiday Food Drive
Police activity blocking traffic to Whitehaven neighborhood

The scene on Heartland Lane
The scene on Heartland Lane(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating in a Whitehaven neighborhood.

A crime scene has been set up on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene.

Police have blocked off a large portion of the road, not far from Horn Lake Road.

There’s no word on what sparked the investigation at this time. Action News 5 crews are at the scene working to learn more.

