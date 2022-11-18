Holiday Food Drive
National healthcare crisis as respiratory illnesses cause surge in hospitalizations of young children

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pediatricians and hospitals across the U.S. are seeing record numbers of children with respiratory viruses like RSV, influenza and COVID, leading to longer emergency room wait times and reduced capacity.

Pediatric Medical Expert Dr. Joanna Parga-Belinkie joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the contributing factors, along with steps parents can take to prevent illness.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

