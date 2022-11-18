Holiday Food Drive
Nashville International ready for influx of holiday travelers


Nashville International Airport expects to see an influx of passengers as thousands plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport expects to see an influx of passengers as thousands plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Between Nov. 20-28, the airport expects to have up to 33,000 passenger departures each day.

WSMV4 caught up with some passengers going through the airport Thursday afternoon, a week before Thanksgiving, to talk about how they deal with the travel chaos.

Marci Tyler and her family flew into Nashville earlier this week then drove down to Georgia to spend time with family before the holiday to avoid the volume of people who are expected to travel next week.

“We’re avoiding the mad rush and the higher ticket prices and long TSA lines,” Tyler said as she waited on her flight back to Seattle.

Tyler wasn’t the only one who decided to fly out to see family before the holiday.

Travis McMahan made plans to travel to Milwaukee to spend time with family, hoping to avoid the busy travel that is expected next week. AAA projects 4.5 million American to travel by air this year.

“When it comes to holiday travel, you just have to be early, be prepared to wait, be patient and just enjoy your time,” McMahan said.

McMahan said he makes it his mission to give himself ample time to get to the airport because you just never know what can happen.

An airport spokesperson said that construction at the airport would pause lane closures on the day before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day, and again on Sunday, Nov. 27. Overnight lane closures will remain in effect the other days with an earlier closure at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Airport officials encourage passengers to always know their flight status, arrive early, stay connected and have a parking plan in place. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure.

