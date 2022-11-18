Holiday Food Drive
MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton

Binghampton shooting
Binghampton shooting(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night.

According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m.

Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

