MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night.
According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m.
Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
