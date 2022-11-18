MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night.

According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m.

Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

