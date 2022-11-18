Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More winter-like temperatures through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s with lingering clouds. Winds northwest at 5 mph.

COLD WEEKEND AHEAD: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Expect a few clouds Saturday and full sunshine Sunday. 

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. A few showers can’t be ruled out  Thanksgiving Day or that night. Black Friday is looking colder.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 11/18
WMC First Alert Weather
Cold weekend, but we have a First Alert to warmer weather next week
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cold weekend followed by a warmer pattern next week