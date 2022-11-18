More winter-like temperatures through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s with lingering clouds. Winds northwest at 5 mph.

COLD WEEKEND AHEAD: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Expect a few clouds Saturday and full sunshine Sunday.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. A few showers can’t be ruled out Thanksgiving Day or that night. Black Friday is looking colder.

