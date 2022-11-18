Holiday Food Drive
Mom looking for solutions to gun violence after son’s death

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South mother is looking for solutions to gun violence after her son was murdered.

“I just want to move forward and get some closure, and I want to know who and why,” said Lawanda Taylor. “That’s what everyone wants to know in a situation like this.”

Lawanda Taylor is grieving the death of her son, Shamarez Taylor.

Shamarez was murdered on Aug. 24 on Belvedere Boulevard.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrest has been made, but Taylor said she believes the suspects are children themselves.

“I do believe these were young men who committed the crime,” Taylor said. “I don’t think either one of them was over 21 years old. Because if you look at them in the video, they look really young. The guns are coming from somewhere. Someone’s giving them those weapons.”

There have been several initiatives and discussions across the Mid-South to reduce juvenile crime.

The Memphis Allies Switch program is just one of the steps being taken, working to help those at the highest risk of gun violence.

“Experts from NICJR, we found that the average age of a shooter is 28 years old,” said Lesley Dumas, Memphis Allies regional supervisor. " In doing that brought out the age range for our switch adult program. We serve ages 17 through 30. But while serving those adults, we found that when they are committing those violent offenses, there is youth involvement.”

As the city tries to grapple with the influx of crime, Taylor said she wants answers to her son’s case, and a hold on crime in general, especially with youth.

She said she knows MPD has a lot on its plate.

“I know, God Bless them; they are just overwhelmed with so much crime in this city,” Taylor said. “So, I am going to stay on the course. We are probably in it for the long haul, so I’m going to stay the course and hope that someone that knows something comes forward that will break this case.”

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

