Memphis play sheds light on youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City.

“Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International.

The play was written and directed by Latrell Freeman.

Freeman is a former youth pastor who said he’s seen firsthand how violence affects youth across the Mid-South.

“Unfortunately, earlier this year I lost a student… Jeremiah Bell,” Freeman explained. “It really touched me. It really motivated me to put this thing together. I’m just tired of young people dying, so we’re just pushing.”

Freeman said different parts of the play will be based on some of the violent, real-life scenarios that plague our youth.

“Gun violence and young people having guns is a problem,” Freeman said. “What I tried to do was create real stories that the people actually go through and deal with.”

Freeman said he hopes his play reaches both teen and adult audiences.

“I hope the entire city of Memphis can get that we need to listen to our young people,” Freeman explained. “We need to hear them. We need to communicate with them more effectively. As for the youth, I just want them to know they are important, loved and they can do anything they set their mind to, but it’s all about those decisions.”

