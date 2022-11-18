Memphis International Airport gears up for busy travel season
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport officials are gearing up for a busy travel season.
Memphis International officials say they’re expecting 80,000 people to pass through security checkpoints over the next week with high volumes starting today.
That will be a 4% increase compared to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel season and an almost 5% increase from 2019.
The busiest travel times are between 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are some traveling tips:
- Arrive at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to take off.
- Check into your flight *before entering the airport, by using the airline’s website or mobile app.
- Keep an eye on your flight schedule on the airline’s website, app, and at the airport.
- If economy parking is full, keep an eye out for additional signage to direct you to other areas on the campus for parking.
- Know what items can and cannot pass through TSA checkpoints.
