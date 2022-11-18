Holiday Food Drive
Memphis coalition to provide free brake light repairs

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coalition group DeCarcerate Memphis will be offering free brake light repairs on Saturday, Nov.19, for the purpose of preventing unwanted police interactions.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the brake light clinic will be held at Praise and Fellowship Church located at 3867 S. Germantown Road.

During the clinic, drivers can pull up and get their brake lights repaired for free. It is open to anyone.

DeCarcerate Memphis is a coalition composed of community leaders, activists, attorneys, strategists, clergy, and concerned residents who uplift the people’s definition of safety by shifting power and resources from punitive measures to community-led solutions.

District 12 Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon states, “Don’t put yourself in a position to be profiled, make sure your taillights are working!”

Makeda’s Cookies busier than ever 1 year after the murder of Young Dolph
Thanksgiving Day 5K to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
GoFundMe for family of slain UVA football player raises nearly $100K in just over 24 hours
Makeda’s Cookies busier than ever 1 year after the murder of Young Dolph
