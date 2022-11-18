MBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 1-year-old, 4-year-old

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children last seen in a blue sedan.

Cylis is described as a white 4-year-old boy with blue eyes and blonde hair, last seen wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the chest.

Marlie is described as a white 1-year-old girl with blue eyes and blonde hair, last seen wearing a pink shirt with an animal print on it.

Police say the children were taken in a 2010 blue Chevrolet Malibu, last seen traveling west on Alabama Street in Columbus, Mississippi, near a local Wendy’s.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn or the vehicle, contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500.

