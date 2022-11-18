Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijon

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new Multicultural Advisory Board recently formed by the City of Memphis.

He also talked about the kickoff of ‘Starry Nights’ at Shelby Farms Park.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV

Latest News

Jermarcus Johnson wanted in Young Dolph murder investigation
Fourth suspect wanted in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. wanted in Haywood County
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning