Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

LIVE: Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make an announcement.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

A senior Justice Department official disclosed the appointment on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the special counsel. Garland was expected to provide more details later in the afternoon.

Representatives for Trump, a Republican, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

There was no immediate reason provided for the decision or for its timing. Garland has spoken repeatedly of his singular focus on the facts, the evidence and the law in the Justice Department’s decision-making and of his determination to restore political independence to the agency following the tumultuous years of the Trump administration.

And there does not seem to be an obvious conflict like the one that prompted the last appointment of a special counsel to handle Trump-related investigations. The Trump Justice Department named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

(Source: CNN/POOL/TYLER BAGGINS/GOV. BRIAN KEMP/FACEBOOK/JUSTICE DEPARTMENT|NEWSMAX|POOL|REAL AMERICA'S VOICE|WPTV/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV

Latest News

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
Jermarcus Johnson wanted in Young Dolph murder investigation
Fourth suspect wanted in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden meets with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress