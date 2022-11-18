Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fourth suspect wanted in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

Jermarcus Johnson wanted in Young Dolph murder investigation
Jermarcus Johnson wanted in Young Dolph murder investigation(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fourth suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed while visiting his favorite cookie shop in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as Jermarcus Johnson. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

MPD says Johnson is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 153 pounds with locs.

This comes one year after Young Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2021. The autopsy revealed he suffered nearly two dozen gunshot wounds.

So far, three people have been arrested in this investigation.

Days before the anniversary of Young Dolph’s death, 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

Govan pleaded not guilty to these charges during his first court hearing on Thursday.

Hernandez Govan
Hernandez Govan(MPD)

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been behind bars since January facing first-degree murder charges. If convicted, they could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder(Action News 5/SCSO/TBI)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. wanted in Haywood County
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning
Pet of the Week: Mave
Pet of the Week: Mave