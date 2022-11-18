Fourth suspect in custody in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fourth suspect is in custody in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed while visiting his favorite cookie shop in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department identified the suspect as Jermarcus Johnson. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

MPD says Johnson turned himself into law enforcement on Friday.

This comes one year after Young Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2021. The autopsy revealed he suffered nearly two dozen gunshot wounds.

This is the fourth arrest tied to this investigation.

Days before the anniversary of Young Dolph’s death, 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

Govan pleaded not guilty to these charges during his first court hearing on Thursday.

Hernandez Govan (MPD)

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been behind bars since January facing first-degree murder charges. If convicted, they could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder (Action News 5/SCSO/TBI)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.