Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August.

Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Snipes is accused of striking a woman with his vehicle while driving on Batchelor Levee Road on Aug. 18.

The victim was left lying in a ditch for several hours before she was found, according to HCSO.

