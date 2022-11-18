Holiday Food Drive
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County

Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. wanted in Haywood County
Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. wanted in Haywood County
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August.

Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Snipes is accused of striking a woman with his vehicle while driving on Batchelor Levee Road on Aug. 18.

The victim was left lying in a ditch for several hours before she was found, according to HCSO.

