Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old, 4-year-old
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children Thursday night.
Marlie, a 4-year-old girl and Cylis, a 1-year-old boy were found safe.
MBI canceled the alert Friday at 1:44 a.m.
