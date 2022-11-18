Holiday Food Drive
Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old, 4-year-old

(Left to right) Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn.
(Left to right) Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn.(MBI)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children Thursday night.

Marlie, a 4-year-old girl and Cylis, a 1-year-old boy were found safe.

MBI canceled the alert Friday at 1:44 a.m.

