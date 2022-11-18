Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old, 4-year-old

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children Thursday night.

Marlie, a 4-year-old girl and Cylis, a 1-year-old boy were found safe.

MBI canceled the alert Friday at 1:44 a.m.

