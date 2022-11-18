Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.

On Thursday morning at the Hospitality Hub, it was a Day of Service and a day of celebration as Young Dolph’s IdaMae Family Foundation teamed up with The Confess Project of America to give away free hot meals, winter kits, and haircuts to the community.

“It means a lot because he always helped the homeless,” said Katherine Asberry, a community member. “He always gave to his community, and he always thought of us, that means a lot because not a lot of people who move out in the world think of us.”

Young Dolph’s younger sister, Carlisa Brown, is the president of the IdaMae Family Foundation. She said this is how her brother would connect with his community.

She said it’s important to pay it forward, continue his legacy and help those that need it.

“For us, we’re just trying to put our energy into something special, continuing what he did as a man, giving back, and just continuing in his legacy. Just trying to push through it all... but it definitely still hurts,” Brown said.

But it’s not just Dolph’s family giving back. In the Castalia community where the rapper grew up, Blaze the Truth organization held a balloon release in front of his mural.

A special balloon release for #Youngdolph in #Memphis put on by Blaze the Truth in the Castalia community. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/1UMslyKd4Y — Stephanie Douglas (@stephanie_dtv) November 17, 2022

The organization also held a festival, with food, local performances, and guest speakers to honor the life of Young Dolph as well as all citizens who have lost their lives to violence.

“Our heart goes out to the family, and we just want the neighborhoods Castalia and Magnolia to one day come together and say, ‘hey man, let’s get this together,’ and hopefully we can rebuild our community by starting with the youth,” said Mario Bowser, founder of Blaze the Truth.

