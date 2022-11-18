Cold weekend, but we have a First Alert to warmer weather next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. A cold front is moving through the Mid-South this morning, so there are more clouds. We may see a few flurries today, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will oly be in the lower 40s. Lows will drop to the lower to upper 20s tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to upper 20s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will stay sunny and cold this weekend with high temperatures only in the lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 20s each night this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures start to climb next week with highs in the lower 50s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. Low will be in the upper 30s on Monday night. Highs will climb to the lower 60s on Wednesday. We have a First Alert to showers on Thanksgiving Day, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out at this time. High temperatures will also be in the lower 60s on Thanksgiving.

